NFL superstar Tom Brady confirms retirement after glittering career
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, broadly thought-about the best participant in NFL historical past, introduced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing to an finish a profession that included a report seven Super Bowl championships.
The 44-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, successful six Super Bowl titles, earlier than relocating to Tampa Bay and main the Bucs to a championship final season.
The announcement ends days of speculation that Brady had called it quits.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on Twitter.
“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady performed in a report 10 Super Bowls, successful the sport’s MVP award 5 instances, and his 15 Pro Bowl picks stay probably the most in league historical past.
He led the league in landing passes and passing yards this season and will nonetheless probably win his fourth league MVP trophy.