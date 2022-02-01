NFL superstar Tom Brady confirms retirement after glittering career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, broadly thought-about the best participant in NFL historical past, introduced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing to an finish a profession that included a report seven Super Bowl championships.

The 44-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, successful six Super Bowl titles, earlier than relocating to Tampa Bay and main the Bucs to a championship final season.

NFL celebrity Tom Brady after successful his seventh Super Bowl final yr. Credit:AP

The announcement ends days of speculation that Brady had called it quits.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote on Twitter.