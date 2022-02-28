NFL Will Consider Yet Another Proposal To Change Overtime Rules

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The push to vary the principles for time beyond regulation within the NFL continues.

Though the Chiefs’ bid to ensure a possession to each groups failed following their 2018 AFC Championship Game loss to New England, one other proposal has been made. This time, it’s the Indianapolis Colts placing forth the proposal to the competitors committee.

NFL.com’s Judy Battista reported the information, noting that the proposal would apply to each the common season and the postseason.

The Colts have submitted a proposal to ensure every workforce an OT possession, in accordance with a league supply — if authorised, the rule change would apply to common AND post-season. Again, unclear how a lot assist there may be for such a change. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 28, 2022

The Colts misplaced two video games in 2021 in time beyond regulation, first when the Ravens drove for a landing drive in Week 5. The second OT loss concerned each the Titans and Colts possessing the ball twice, although, with Indianapolis going three-and-out on its first possession and with Carson Wentz throwing an interception on the second possession.

Neither Colts loss was the centerpiece of the perceived inequity in time beyond regulation, although, as that second got here within the divisional spherical playoff assembly between the Bills and Chiefs. That sport noticed 25 factors scored within the closing two minutes of regulation, adopted by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs driving for a game-winning landing drive in time beyond regulation, with Buffalo not possessing the ball within the further body.

While the viewing public actually would have loved seeing Josh Allen and Co. mount a response drive, a assured second possession might not obtain the “fairness” that some might consider it could. In this explicit case, for instance, if the Bills responded with a landing drive of their very own, thus resulting in a sudden loss of life scenario, then the Chiefs may finish the sport with a subject purpose drive on their second possession. In that situation, the Bills didn’t get a assured possession to match the Chiefs’ scoring drive, in the end creating the identical perceived inequity that exist underneath the present guidelines. And persevering with to “guarantee” possessions to an offense each time the protection allowed a rating form of undermines the idea of the game.

In the Bills’ case, blowing a three-point lead with 13 seconds left in regulation would have been step one to avoiding any “unfairness” in time beyond regulation. Keeping the Chiefs out of the tip zone in that time beyond regulation would have been step two. (The Bills additionally misplaced an time beyond regulation sport to the Buccaneers within the common season, going three-and-out on their possession earlier than permitting a 58-yard catch-and-run by Breshad Perriman.)

The Bengals proved per week later that shedding the coin toss in time beyond regulation on the street isn’t a loss of life sentence, as they intercepted Mahomes close to midfield on the opening drive of OT and drove deep into Kansas City territory to arrange the game-winning subject purpose.

The actuality is that there will not be a “fair” resolution to all events. Such is life, and such is soccer.

Long technique to go on OT conversations. This is the primary in-person assembly of the Competition Committee this low season and so they do not focus on it right here for one more two days. Would take 24 votes from house owners to make a change — and that could be a excessive hurdle to clear. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 28, 2022

When the Chiefs made the proposal three years in the past, it bought little assist, and the house owners by no means even voted on it. We’ll discover out within the upcoming weeks if the sentiment has modified to make a major change in OT.