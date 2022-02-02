NFT venture may bankroll women’s red ball games

However the seek for contemporary income is linked additionally to new means to reinvest within the sport, most pointedly find new money reserves to additional develop ladies’s long-form cricket. The ACA has beforehand dedicated funds from the participant pool to assist fund the staging of additional WNCL fixtures.

“One question is are there additional revenue streams that can be created in order to pay for it, or do we need to shift and assess different priorities within the broader MoU to make sure we can fit some things in,” Greenberg stated.

“That last hour of play [in the Manuka Ashes Test] was frantic and it would’ve been frantic for anyone who’d played 100 Test matches, let alone some players who were in the very early stages of playing long-form red ball cricket.

“The more they play, the better they’ll get, and what you can’t argue against is the quality of the contest and of the match and the skills of the players. That’s where CA do deserve a lot of credit, because they’ve ploughed a lot of effort, resources and strategy into it over a long time.“