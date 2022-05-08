NH Man Dies In Massachusetts State Police Custody At Danvers Barracks

DANVERS (CBS) — A person arrested for working below the affect of medicine in Saugus early Saturday morning was discovered lifeless simply hours later in his cell on the Danvers State Police Barracks.

Massachusetts State Police say a 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., was unresponsive in his cell at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which was 9 hours after he was introduced in.

They say troopers had carried out routine, face-to-face checks on the suspect each half-hour after he arrived to his cell.

At 2:30 a.m., he was pulled over on Route 99 in Saugus and charged with working below the affect of medicine, possession of a category “B” narcotic, and dashing.

The Medical Examiner has not but dominated on a reason behind loss of life.

The Essex County DA’s workplace is dealing with the investigation.