NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours

On behalf of the NHAI, a personal contractor is trying a world report for the development of the longest bituminous concrete highway on the Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is trying a Guinness World Record of developing the longest freeway stretch in least time. The company is presently busy developing a brand new freeway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. A non-public contractor, known as Rajput Infracon, is trying the report by laying 75-km stretch between the areas in 108 hours, or lower than 5 days. The report try has been undertaken on the event of India’s Independence Amrut Mahotsav.

The ongoing building for the report try, which started at 6 am on June 3, is predicted to be accomplished by subsequent week on Tuesday, June 7. If accomplished in promised time, this stretch will set a world report for the quickest building of the longest bituminous concrete highway. The company has deployed round 800 staff and over 700 staff, together with challenge supervisor, freeway engineer, high quality engineer, surveyor and security engineer to get the job accomplished.

Rajput Infracon shouldn’t be new to such world report makes an attempt. The identical contractor had earlier constructed a highway between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours, making a world report.

The stretch being labored on falls on the National Highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra. This stretch has been significantly in poor situation for greater than ten years. Despite a number of makes an attempt to award the restore work to a minimum of two different contractors, the work by no means took off. Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had expressed displeasure over the gradual tempo of labor between Amravati and Akola.

The NHAI can also be conserving an in depth eye on the freeway improvement work. It is scrutinising the standard of the highway amid the world report try. Vilas Brahmankar, Project Director and General Manager at NHAI, mentioned that the central company will keep watch over the standard of the work since such efforts additionally want a whole lot of assist.

