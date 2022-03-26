Nhlanhla Lux ‘could be poisoned in a police cell’ – Kenny Kunene claims, without substantiation | News24

PA chief Kenny Kunene fears that Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s life might be in peril.

Operation Dudula members have been advised that preparations have since been made to detain him alone.

His arrest has been labelled as a political conspiracy to eradicate Operation Dudula.

There are fears that Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla Lux might be killed in holding cells.

Patriotic Alliance chief Kenny Kunene raised this, with out substantiation, whereas addressing Operation Dudula members and mentioned that they had requested police at Johannesburg Central police station to make sure Lux’s security.

He claimed that closely armed Crime Intelligence officers had arrested Lux.

“They arrived in 30 cars and pounced on him soon after his interview with Kaya FM on Thursday afternoon. His arrest raises more questions than answers. I met with him at the holding cells.

“Police are in search of a snake in an enormous veld. They haven’t put his expenses towards him. The alleged offence he’s arrested for was reported at Dobsonville police station. Why is he detained in Johannesburg?

“Why was he not arrested by officers from Dobsonville. There is a political motivation behind his arrest,” Kunene mentioned.

Kunene claimed that EFF chief Julius Malema had influenced Lux’s arrest and has promised that the Patriotic Alliance would pay for his bail and authorized charges.

Advocate Ike Khumalo represents Dlamini.

“We have heard that there is political pressure to charge Dlamini with Schedule 5 or 6 offence to detain him for seven days. We will not give up. Today it is him, and tomorrow it might be me.

“His arrest signifies that somebody desires him useless. We have to take precautions. We have agreed together with his attorneys to rearrange that solely his mom provides him meals. He might be poisoned in a police cell. Steve Biko and different leaders died in police custody,” Kunene mentioned.

Kunene added that Dlamini was being held in the identical cell as foreigners.

“Dlamini is threatening enterprise and distinguished politicians. This is Johannesburg Central police station, you can have any foreigner arrested and detained in the identical cell as Dlamini. We don’t know what would occur to him.

“A criminal might be bought, and he is no longer breathing tomorrow. We don’t trust the system that arrested him. He must be detained alone for the police to take full responsibility (for any eventuality), rather than telling us he died because inmates were fighting,” mentioned Kunene.

People attending an Operation Dudula protest put on branded T-shirts, which have been on sale for R50. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, one of many group’s leaders, was amongst a handful of individuals sporting military-style clothes. Dlamini mentioned they’d not relaxation till South Africans have been put first and given extra alternatives. GroundUp Masego Mafata

“We must take precautions to preserve his life. When politicians are arrested, they are asked to present themselves with the lawyers. However, with Dlamini, it was different. He was treated like a person who committed a heinous crime.”

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday.

He had been anticipated to seem within the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, however this by no means occurred. He is now anticipated to seem in courtroom subsequent week.

