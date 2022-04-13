Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini gets ‘caution and discharge’ sentence over 2019 assault trial no-show | News24

Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla Dlamini is seen throughout the Soweto revival launch in Diepkloof.

Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was on Wednesday handed a “caution and discharge” sentence over a 2019 assault matter.

Dlamini was convicted for failure to look in court docket in 2019, in a standard assault case for allegedly assaulting his mom’s tenant. The tenant was allegedly assaulted over failure to pay lease.

He appeared in court docket on 9 September 2019, and was launched on a warning.

He was speculated to be in court docket on 30 September, however failed to look and a warrant of arrest was issued.

However, the warrant of arrest was solely executed this week.

Dlamini handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning and appeared on the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court, the place he was convicted for having failed to look in court docket, after which sentenced with “caution and discharge”.

The prosecution had requested for a sentence of three months in jail or a R300 tremendous, however the Justice of the Peace selected the lesser sentence. It primarily means that he’s cautioned to not recommit the crime and that the arrest warrant is discharged.

If he fails to look in court docket on 3 May for the widespread assault cost, he can be pressured to pay the tremendous or go to jail for 3 months.

