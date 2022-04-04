NIA arrests absconding Maoist in Assam, detains 2 suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an absconding Maoist chief from Dibrugarh in Assam. They additionally detained two suspected Maoists in Karimganj whereas search operations have been performed in 17 areas throughout the state.

“Maoist leader Reema Orang (alias Saraswati), a resident of Mahatal village under Joypur police station of Cachar district, was absconding since March 6. She has been arrested under a case filed in Guwahati,” the company tweeted.

“The case was initially registered as FIR No. 02/2022 at Crime Branch Police Station, Panbazar, Guwahati, district Kamrup (Metro), Assam and re-registered by NIA on March 16, 2022. The accused along with their associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and North-East region of the country,” NIA wrote in its launch.

NIA performed search operations in 17 areas throughout Assam together with Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts. The raids have been performed in reference to the arrest of senior Maoist chief Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee (alias Kanchan da) alongside along with his affiliate Akash Orang (alias Kajal). They have been arrested by the NIA from Patimara Tea Garden in Cachar district’s Udharbond constituency on March 6.

In Karimganj, the NIA detained two suspected Maoists on Sunday morning. According to the police, they have been quickly detained and launched after just a few hours of interrogation. The detained people have been recognized as Raju Urang and Pinky Urang. They are residents of Sonakhira space (close to India-Bangladesh worldwide border) of Patharkandi in Karimganj district.

A crew of NIA sleuths visited Karimganj on Saturday evening and launched a search operation on Sunday morning. Raju and his spouse have been detained from their home at round 7:00 am.

Raju’s father late Chunilal Urang was a authorities worker with the electrical energy division. Raju works as an electrician with a personal company and has a son and daughter. After detaining Raju and Pinky, the NIA crew took them to Patharkandi police station.

They have been interrogated for hours and within the night they have been launched. “During searches conducted today, digital devices and incriminating documents of CPI Maoist party have been recovered and seized,” NIA mentioned.

Officer in-charge of Patharkandi Police Station, Samarjit Basumatari mentioned, “A team of NIA came to Patharkandi and they conducted the operation. The detained individuals were taken to our police station for interrogation and they were later released.”

According to police, almost 200 instances of anti-national exercise, extortion, and unlawful weapons are registered in opposition to Kanchan Da throughout India.