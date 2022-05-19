Nic Maddinson lines up Durham stint to press Ashes 2023 case
“It hasn’t been announced but I’m looking to go over to Durham,” he advised RSN Breakfast Club. “They’ve got a South African, Keegan Petersen, over there at the moment playing for them for the first half of the season and then he has to head off.
“We’re simply within the closing phases of getting that signed off and hopefully it is all clean crusing from right here and I can recover from straight after Sri Lanka.”
Maddinson has been a consistent performer in red-ball cricket in recent years and was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield this season, averaging 54.50 for Victoria with two hundreds in seven appearances.
“I’ve been very open within the final yr to going over and enjoying in England,” he added. “I feel with the stage of my profession I’m at, I’m actually prioritising four-day cricket.
“I feel like Test cricket is the ultimate goal for me still so I want to get as much experience in that around as possible and playing in England definitely ticks that box.
“With an Ashes arising subsequent yr I felt prefer it was a reasonably good alternative to try to make it over there and get some expertise in these circumstances as nicely.”