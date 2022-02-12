Nicaragua finds former foreign minister and journalist guilty of conspiracy

The verdict was reached throughout closed-door trials held on Tuesday within the Judicial Assistance Directorate of Managua, in accordance with the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) and the relations of each defendants.

Nicaragua has already convicted 10 opposition leaders in latest weeks, in accordance with human rights organizations.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested an eight-year sentence for Aguirre Sacasa, his son Roberto Aguirre instructed CNN. The former overseas minister was arrested on July 29 for alleged crimes towards nationwide sovereignty.

On his Twitter account, Aguirre stated his father has spent almost 200 days within the Chipote jail, and refused to just accept the previous overseas minister had dedicated treason. Sentencing is scheduled for February 16.