Nicaragua finds former foreign minister and journalist guilty of conspiracy
The verdict was reached throughout closed-door trials held on Tuesday within the Judicial Assistance Directorate of Managua, in accordance with the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) and the relations of each defendants.
Nicaragua has already convicted 10 opposition leaders in latest weeks, in accordance with human rights organizations.
The Prosecutor’s Office requested an eight-year sentence for Aguirre Sacasa, his son Roberto Aguirre instructed CNN. The former overseas minister was arrested on July 29 for alleged crimes towards nationwide sovereignty.
On his Twitter account, Aguirre stated his father has spent almost 200 days within the Chipote jail, and refused to just accept the previous overseas minister had dedicated treason. Sentencing is scheduled for February 16.
The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights criticized journalist Mendoza’s nine-year sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, calling the costs “invented crimes.”
“In this judicial farce he was accused of undermining national integrity, and the verdict was based on the fact that he posted messages on Twitter and retweeted representatives and congressmen of the United States,” the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) reported.
“He is not a criminal; he is a journalist dedicated to the sports chronicle in a professional way and an honorable person who has endured different stages based on sacrifice,” Mendoza’s household stated in a press convention.
Mendoza was arrested by the National Police on June 21 at his residence for alleged acts towards nationwide sovereignty, authorities say.
CNN has repeatedly sought remark from the judiciary, however it doesn’t reply to questions from impartial media. The Public Ministry has not launched details about both case.