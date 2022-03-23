Nicaragua sentences ex-presidential candidate to 8 years in prison amid wider opposition crackdown

This is the most recent crackdown by President Daniel Ortega’s authorities on opposition members.

Ortega claimed a fifth time period as president final November. In June 2021, his authorities started utilizing a imprecise nationwide safety regulation as justification to lock up opposition presidential candidates, opposition leaders, journalists, human rights activists and others forward of the November election.

At least 40 opposition figures have been discovered responsible of conspiring to undermine nationwide integrity and monetary crimes, in keeping with CNN Español.

Chamorro, a journalist and former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, was sentenced to eight years in jail for the crimes of cash laundering and improper retention and can stay underneath home arrest, in keeping with the Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights (CENIDH). Pedro Vásquez, the journalist’s driver, was sentenced to seven years in jail for cash laundering, in keeping with CENIDH.