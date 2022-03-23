Nicaragua sentences ex-presidential candidate to 8 years in prison amid wider opposition crackdown
This is the most recent crackdown by President Daniel Ortega’s authorities on opposition members.
Ortega claimed a fifth time period as president final November. In June 2021, his authorities started utilizing a imprecise nationwide safety regulation as justification to lock up opposition presidential candidates, opposition leaders, journalists, human rights activists and others forward of the November election.
At least 40 opposition figures have been discovered responsible of conspiring to undermine nationwide integrity and monetary crimes, in keeping with CNN Español.
Chamorro, a journalist and former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, was sentenced to eight years in jail for the crimes of cash laundering and improper retention and can stay underneath home arrest, in keeping with the Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights (CENIDH). Pedro Vásquez, the journalist’s driver, was sentenced to seven years in jail for cash laundering, in keeping with CENIDH.
Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation administrator Walter Gómez and accountant Marcos Fletes have been every sentenced to 13 years in jail for a similar crimes, along with abusive administration and ideological falsehood, in keeping with CENIDH.
The authorities additionally sentenced Chamorro’s brother and former Liberal deputy Pedro Joaquin Chamorro to 9 years in jail for the crimes of mismanagement and misappropriation, in keeping with CENIDH.
The former presidential candidate, her driver Vásquez, Gómez and Fletes have been additionally handed two fines, certainly one of US$ 1.6 million and one other of 56 million córdobas (US$1.56 million), CNN Español reported, in keeping with CENIDH.
All 5 have been discovered responsible on March 12, 2022 in a closed trial, in keeping with CNN Español. They pleaded not responsible and mentioned they are going to attraction to the judiciary, in keeping with CNN Español.
Roberto Lario, the official spokesperson for Nicaragua’s judicial energy, instructed CNN he had no touch upon the courtroom instances and the Public Ministry doesn’t publish any updates on the proceedings.