Nicaraguan opposition leader Suazo sentenced to 10 years in prison
The sentence was imposed by Judge Ulisa Tapia Silva at a court docket within the capital, Managua. He was sentenced to 5 years in jail for conspiracy to undermine nationwide integrity and an extra 5 years for spreading false information, in addition to a high quality equal to about $1,500, the group mentioned.
CENIDH, the place Suazo served as a director, condemned the sentencing as unjust. It known as the listening to a “judicial farce” and claimed authorities repeatedly violated the “guarantees of due process.”
In Nicaragua, trials of opposition leaders are often held behind closed doorways with out the presence of journalists. Only Suazo’s protection legal professional was current on the listening to, CENIDH mentioned.
Suazo’s protection legal professional, Maynor Curtis, mentioned he’ll attraction the sentence.
Police arrested Suazo on May 18 this 12 months from his mother and father’ residence within the western metropolis of Masaya, which noticed widespread anti-government protests 4 years in the past.
Suazo was detained for nearly a 12 months in 2018 for collaborating within the demonstrations, however was launched in 2019 beneath an amnesty regulation that pardoned protesters.