Nicaraguan police detain bishop, other priests in raid

MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop crucial of President Daniel Ortega’s administration, detaining him and several other different monks in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the church and a authorities more and more illiberal of dissent.

The pre-dawn raid got here after Nicaraguan authorities had accused Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez of “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

President Daniel Ortega’s authorities has moved systematically in opposition to voices of dissent, arresting dozens of opposition leaders final yr, together with seven potential candidates to problem him for the presidency. They have been sentenced to jail this yr in fast trials closed to the general public.

The congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of greater than 1,000 nongovernmental organizations, together with Mother Teresa’s charity.

Early Friday, the Matagalpa diocese posted on social media, “#SOS #Urgente. At this time the National Police have entered the Episcopal rectory of our Matagalpa diocese.”

The National Police confirmed the detentions in an announcement later, saying that the operation was carried out to permit “the citizenry and families of Matagalpa to recover normalcy.”

“For several days a positive communication from the Matagalpa diocese was awaited with a lot of patience, prudence and sense of responsibility, that never materialized,” the assertion mentioned. “With the continuation of the destabilizing and provocative activities, the aforementioned public order operation became necessary.”

It didn’t point out particular fees.

Álvarez was being held underneath guard at a home in Managua, the place he had been allowed to fulfill with relations and Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the police assertion mentioned.

The others who have been taken with Álvarez — they didn’t specify who or what number of — have been nonetheless being processed, police mentioned.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights condemned the detentions and referred to as for the instant launch of these held.

Edwin Román, a Nicaraguan parish priest exiled within the United States mentioned by way of : “MY GOD! How outrageous, they have taken Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, with the priests who were with him.”

Streets across the cathedral in Matagalpa have been comparatively empty Friday. Just a few parishioners prayed inside, the place an image of Álvarez had been pinned to the gown of a Jesus Christ determine.

María Lacayo mentioned she felt “very sad because we know that our bishop is innocent and an excellent man.”

“We all love him very much because he is there for all of us and it’s a tremendous injustice what is being done to him. But as Catholics we leave everything in God’s hands,” she added.

Álvarez has been a key spiritual voice in discussions of Nicaragua’s future since 2018, when a wave of protests in opposition to Ortega’s authorities led to a sweeping crackdown on opponents.

“We hope there would be a series of electoral reforms, structural changes to the electoral authority — free, just and transparent elections, international observation without conditions,” Álvarez mentioned a month after the protests broke out. “Effectively the democratization of the country.”

At the time, a priest in Álvarez’s diocese had been wounded within the arm by shrapnel whereas attempting to separate protesters and police in Matagalpa.

Álvarez has saved up such requires democracy for the previous 4 years, infuriating Ortega and Murillo.

Manuel Orozco, an skilled on Nicaragua on the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington, mentioned that Álvarez posed a risk as an impediment and a logo to Ortega.

“Nicaraguans are very loyal to the church,” he mentioned. “In a survey I did last year, 70% of Nicaraguans say that to them, the political opinion of the religious authority at the national or the parochial level was important in shaping their political views.”

“(Álvarez’s) narrative, it’s based on the religious script, the biblical script about opposing the oppressor,” Orozco mentioned. “And he makes allusions not to incite violence or to call for resistance, but he does say there is oppression.”

Orozco said the government is betting its pressure on the church won’t bring a “proportional response” by the worldwide group. “And so that they proceed to push the envelope as a result of they don’t see that in need of a army invasion, there’s not going to be something that may cease them.”

Friday’s arrests comply with weeks of elevated tensions between the church and Ortega’s authorities, which has had a sophisticated relationship with Nicaragua’s predominant faith and its leaders for greater than 4 many years.

The former Marxist guerrilla infuriated the Vatican within the Eighties, however regularly solid an alliance with the church as he moved to regain the presidency in 2007 after a protracted interval out of energy. Now he seems to as soon as once more see political profit in direct confrontation.

Ortega initially invited the church to mediate talks with protesters in 2018, however has since taken a extra aggressive place.

Days earlier than final yr’s presidential elections, which he gained for a fourth consecutive time period together with his strongest opponents jailed, he accused the bishops of getting drafted a political proposal in 2018 on behalf “of the terrorists, at the service of the Yankees. … These bishops are also terrorists.”

In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio, the Vatican’s high diplomat in Nicaragua.

The authorities had beforehand shut down eight radio stations and one tv channel in Matagalpa province, north of Managua. Seven of the radio stations have been run by the church.

The Aug. 5 announcement that Álvarez was underneath investigation got here simply hours after first girl and Vice President Rosario Murillo criticized “sins against spirituality” and “the exhibition of hate” in an obvious reference to Álvarez.

The Archdiocese of Managua had earlier expressed help for Álvarez. The convention of Latin American Catholic bishops decried what it referred to as a “siege” of monks and bishops, the expulsion of members of non secular communities and “constant harassment” concentrating on the Nicaraguan individuals and the church.

The Vatican remained silent in regards to the investigation of Álvarez for practically two weeks, drawing criticism from some Latin American human rights activists and intellectuals.

That silence was damaged final Friday when Monsignor Juan Antonio Cruz, the Vatican’s everlasting observer to the Organization of American States, expressed concern in regards to the scenario and requested each events to “seek ways of understanding.”

The Vatican once more supplied no remark Friday and didn’t report the information instantly on its in-house media portal. While staying mum, apparently in hopes of not inflaming tensions, the Vatican has been publishing common expressions of solidarity from Latin American bishops in current days on its Vatican News web site.

The president of Nicaragua’s Episcopal Conference didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The large road protests throughout Nicaragua in 2018 referred to as for Ortega to step down. Ortega maintained the protests have been a coup try carried out with overseas backing and the help of the church.

Associated Press author Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.