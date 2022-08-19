Nicaraguan police remove outspoken bishop in predawn raid. His whereabouts are unknown.

Nicaraguan police burst into Matagalpa diocesan headquarters and eliminated an outspoken bishop who had been below home arrest for greater than two weeks.

Police raided the curia within the predawn hours of Aug. 19 and took Bishop Rolando Álvarez, in response to a social media assertion from the Diocese of Matagalpa. It mentioned Bishop Álvarez’s whereabouts are unknown.

The bishop had been holed up within the diocesan workplace for 16 days with 11 others as police maintained a relentless presence exterior.

His arrest marked one other escalation within the repression in opposition to the Catholic Church within the Central American nation.

Nicaragua’s National Police mentioned in an Aug. 5 assertion that the bishop was below investigation for “trying to organize violent groups, inciting them to execute acts of hate against the population, provoking an environment of chaos and disorder, disturbing the peace and harmony in the community with the objective of destabilizing the Nicaraguan state and attacking the constitutional authorities.”

The investigation was revealed after Bishop Álvarez vociferously objected to regulators ordering the closure of Catholic radio stations within the Diocese of Matagalpa; parishioners had tried to impede police confiscating gear.

During his home arrest, the bishop and companions had launched a sequence of social media movies.

“We have to respond to hate with love, despair with hope, and fear with the strength and courage given to us by the glorious and resurrected Christ,” the 55-year-old prelate mentioned in a single video posted on numerous social media platforms.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega — who has handled the Catholic Church as a political enemy — has arrested clergymen, expelled the Missionaries of Charity and apostolic nuncio from the nation and closed Catholic media retailers and academic and charitable tasks.

A priest, Father Oscar Benavides, was detained within the Diocese of Siuna whereas touring to have a good time Mass Aug. 14 and has been imprisoned within the infamous El Chipote political jail, in response to a supply. Multiple information stories have documented the repressive situations contained in the jail.

The identical day Father Benavides was arrested, two different clergymen have been prevented by police from attending a Marian celebration on the Matagalpa Cathedral.

The Ortega regime began cracking down on critics in 2018 after protests erupted and the folks took to the streets demanding Ortega’s ouster.

The Nicaraguan bishops’ convention tried to mediate a dialogue between the protesters and the federal government, however the course of broke down as a result of a “lack of consensus,” in response to the bishops. Some parishes and clergymen, together with the Jesuit-run Central American University, supplied refuge for pupil protesters being violently suppressed by police and paramilitaries.

Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Baez of Managua left the nation in 2019 after the Vatican expressed considerations for his security.