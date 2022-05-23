“Nice little surprise,” United First Parish Church in Quincy has crypts of 2 U.S. presidents

QUINCY – Massachusetts is tied to quite a lot of American historical past, however a few of it’s hidden away.

In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents – the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams – together with their first girls.

Kelly Brotzman works in the identical basement and I stumbled upon this necessary piece of historical past whereas doing a narrative not too long ago on her prison brook program.

“Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can say they have presidential corpses as their office neighbors,” Brotzman informed WBZ-TV. “There is a wreath laying every year on John Quincy’s birthday and John Adams’ birthday. The National Guard comes and they do a big ceremony and everything.”

Brotzman admitted she did not know that each one of this was right here when she took the job.

“I knew that it was a historic building when I came for the interview and I knew it was something of importance, but I had no idea that literally I would be right across the hall from a presidential crypt,” she mentioned.

Now she’s taken it upon herself to learn up on her shared house mates.

“It’s a little bonus for our volunteers, and people who come to donate books to us all. We will often bring them back here and it’s a nice little surprise.”

For extra details about the United First Parish Church, which is often known as the Church of the Presidents, click on here.