Nicholas Pagano Found Dead After He Allegedly Set Colleague On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Nicholas Pagano, the person suspected of setting a colleague on fire Monday at Hackensack University Medical Center, was discovered lifeless 24 hours later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in keeping with authorities.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office stated Pagano’s physique was found Tuesday morning in Waterford Township. He was needed on costs of tried homicide, aggravated arson,

aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

The 31-year-old touring nurse allegedly confronted a affected person care technician round 5:15 a.m. Monday in a hospital break room. Authorities stated he hit the lady with a wrench and set her on hearth.

The 54-year-old sufferer suffered third-degree burns and wanted stitches on her head. She was handled on the emergency room earlier than being transferred to a different hospital.

Pagano had been working as a contractor on the hospital since November. According to the hospital, he cleared a full audit, together with state and county background checks carried out via a 3rd social gathering.

A motive for the assault continues to be unknown.