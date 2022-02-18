Nicholls hundred fashions daunting 261-run lead for New Zealand

TeaNew Zealand 356 for 7 (Nicholls 106, Wagner 49, Blundell 41*, Olivier 3-84) lead South Africa 95 (Hamza 25, Henry 7-23) by 261 runs

Henry Nicholls scored his eighth Test century and second rating over fifty in his final 11 innings as New Zealand prolonged their lead over South Africa to 261. He shared in an 80-run partnership with night-watchman Neil Wagner earlier than Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Blundell placed on 76 for the seventh wicket, scoring at 5.49 to the over in opposition to the second new ball, to all however bat South Africa out of the match.

Undoubtedly, their first innings rating of 95 meant South Africa had been on the again foot from the outset. But their lack of clear plans and over-reliance on Kagiso Rabada in a four-man assault sans a specialist spinner meant they had been unable to manage an finish or create ample possibilities. New Zealand scored 119 runs within the morning session and 121 after lunch and might be eyeing a giant night session to finish the day in full management.

Wagner was the entertainer of the morning, hitting seven fours and two sixes, all off South Africa’s new-ball pair of Rabada and Glenton Stuurman. He lower Rabada for successive fours in two totally different overs, exhibiting off excellent weight switch to the again foot to flay the ball by way of the unmanned level area, and survived a evaluate for lbw, with HawkEye exhibiting the ball pitched simply exterior leg stump. Then, he took on Stuurman, who was launched within the seventh over of the morning. Wagner labored his second supply off the hip to lengthy leg, drove his third by way of the covers for 4 after which top-edged a hook off the penultimate ball of the over for six. That shot introduced up the fifty-run stand between Nicholls and Wagner – the third in New Zealand’s innings. South Africa didn’t handle one partnership greater than 33 runs.

The enjoyable did not final eternally for Wagner. With one to get to achieve his second Test half-century, he picked out Rassie van der Dussen at deep sq. leg as he aimed to flick Rabada for six. At that stage, New Zealand had scored 81 runs off 86 balls within the morning and Nicholls was liable for simply 23.

He continued to gather runs virtually unnoticed and reached lunch on 87, after being dropped twice on the primary night. Nicholls scored greater than a 3rd of his runs – 40 out of his 105 – within the level/third man area with South Africa by no means even making an attempt to chop out that possibility. He introduced up his hundred off 156 balls when he sq. drove Duanne Olivier by way of backward level, a shot of beautiful timing and placement. In Olivier’s subsequent over, Nicholls reached for one more drive and nicked off to first slip.

Nicholls was the second batter to be dismissed after lunch after Mitchell grew to become Stuurman’s first Test wicket, when he edged a full supply to Elgar at first slip. At that time, South Africa might have been eyeing a possibility to run by way of New Zealand’s lower-order however de Grandhomme had different concepts.

He scored a 42-ball 45 which included taking 11 runs off a Stuurman over with a swivel pull six and a whip by way of sq. leg, getting a thick inside edge off Rabada that raced previous Kyle Verreynne for 4 after which hitting Stuurman for back-to-back fours by way of the covers and sq. leg. Blundell did extra than simply stand and watch. He additionally unfurled a canopy drive off Stuurman after two pin-point boundaries off Olivier. Elgar had run out of concepts to stem the tide and turned to Aiden Markram’s part-time offspin with the second new ball simply 9.4 overs bowled. It might have appeared an insult to the quicks but it surely labored. De Grandhomme holed out to long-on to present Markram his first wicket on this format.