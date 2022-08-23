Nick Kyrgios To Face Court On “Assault Charges” In October | Tennis News

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios will face court docket on alleged assault prices in October, after a Canberra Justice of the Peace rejected his attraction for a months-long delay Tuesday. Kyrgios, 27, didn’t seem for the preliminary listening to, and particulars of the cost haven’t but been disclosed. During temporary proceedings, his lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith indicated he would search to have the case heard on November 25.

Mr Kukulies-Smith didn’t define particulars of the applying, citing the presence in court docket of a “large contingent of media.”

He stated the world quantity 26 Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam remaining at Wimbledon final month and is because of play on the US Open in New York beginning on Monday, spent little time within the Australian capital however there was a window at the moment in November.

Magistrate Louise Taylor stated she was being requested to grant an prolonged adjournment of the case for unknown causes.

She as an alternative remanded the case to October 4.

