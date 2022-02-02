Nicki Minaj Teases Cinematic Video For Lil Baby Collab With Joseph Sikora & Cory Hardrict

Nicki Minaj teases with “Do We Have a Problem?”

February shall be very festive for rapper Nicki Minaj who guarantees to ship a mini-movie on Friday, February 4th, titled “Do We Have a problem?” The “Super Bass” entertainer teased her followers with a snippet of the video that can characteristic not simply Nicki but in addition Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora (Of ‘Power’ fame), plus lyrics from Lil Baby.

This isn’t any small feat contemplating that the people set to shine in “Do We Have a Problem” are identified for starring in a few of the most beloved motion pictures and tv-shows in latest instances. “Do We Have a problem?” brings throughout a fast-paced, high-powered flick that borders on ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Fast and Furious.’ It shall be a showdown between hit males, double brokers, good guys, and unhealthy boys, with one very recognizable unhealthy woman thrown within the combine.

Minaj’s vocals may be heard within the background of the 30-second trailer. Meanwhile, she calls on her Barbz to hyperlink up this Friday. “Call the hotline. Pink Friday, Lessgo!” Minaj, who has previously acknowledged that she likes to act, truly went to the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts.

The track was produced by Papiyerr and Tate Kobang, with further vocal work from Lil Baby. Minaj is a particular fan of the Atlanta spitter, confirmed by her latest feedback about working with him on a latest Instagram LIVE.

“When Lil Baby and I did the first song, it wasn’t either of our favorite songs so we ended up doing another song. “But then, when we did the other song, the other song grew on us… You guys might be in for a real special treat. He pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied,” she stated.

“Do We Have a Problem?” is the primary providing from Minaj’s upcoming fifth studio album.