Nicky Verstappen: Dutch court convicts man of 1998 child killing

A Dutch appeals court docket has sentenced a person to 16 years in jail for kidnapping, sexually abusing and killing an 11-year-old boy.

Jos Brech was convicted of manslaughter, abduction and sexual assault and had his sentence elevated on Friday.

He was first discovered responsible in November 2020 and sentenced to 12-and-a-half years, though the court docket acquitted Brech of intentionally killing Nicky Verstappen. Both Brech and prosecutors had appealed the decision.

The appeals court docket in Den Bosch upheld his conviction and stated that by grabbing Verstappen and masking his mouth whereas abusing him, Brech accepted the likelihood the boy might die.

Verstappen’s mom — sitting between her daughter and husband — wept in court docket because the judgment was learn.

The case of Nicky Verstappen has lengthy gripped the Netherlands and led to the nation’s largest-ever DNA search.

The 11-year-old disappeared whereas on a youth summer time camp within the southern Dutch province of Limburg in August 1998. His lifeless physique was discovered in the future later.

The case remained unsolved for 23 years and led police to hold out DNA checks on round 21,500 males in 2018 in an try to determine a suspect.

Brech — an outside survival professional — was arrested in Spain in August 2018 after his DNA was recognized on Verstappen’s garments.

Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries — who was gunned down in Amsterdam final 12 months — had for years helped Verstappen’s dad and mom of their seek for justice. De Vries’ son additionally sat subsequent to the household in court docket on Friday.

Brech has all the time claimed that he discovered the boy lifeless and may attraction the court docket’s judgment to the Dutch Supreme Court

The 59-year-old was additionally convicted on a separate baby pornography cost.