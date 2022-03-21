Nida Dar helps Pakistan end 18-match World Cup losing streak

Claims career-best figures of 4 for 10 to limit West Indies to 89 for 7 in rain-hit sport

Pakistan Women 90 for two (Muneeba 37, Selman 1-15) beat West Indies Women 89 for 7 (Dottin 27, Dar 4-10) by eight wickets

20 overs per facet

Pakistan aced the trial by spin on a Seddon Park floor the place run-making was not simple to finish their document 18-match shedding streak in Women’s World Cup. Playing her first match within the competitors, left-hand batter Muneeba Ali scored 37 off 43 balls and helped chase down 90, with seven balls and eight wickets to spare, in a 20-overs-per-side sport.

The win acquired Pakistan their first factors whereas jolting West Indies’ chances of making the semi-finals . The final group Pakistan had overwhelmed in a World Cup was additionally West Indies, again in 2009.

Muneeba performed out a maiden off Hayley Matthews within the first over of the chase, however quickly acquired a measure of her, hitting the offspinner for back-to-back fours within the third over. She additionally labored the offspin of Anisa Mohammed behind sq. on the leg facet and ran nicely between the wickets to assist Pakistan get off to a constructive begin.

Afy Fletcher, who troubled Bangladesh within the earlier sport, struck instantly to dismiss Sidra Ameen, who went for a wild slog to be bowled. But Muneeba discovered the ropes in three out of subsequent 5 overs to maintain Pakistan in entrance on the midway stage. Her partnership with captain Bismah Maroof additionally stood out for the quite a few tap-and-runs to rotate strike, one thing Pakistan had been responsible of of their earlier outings.

But Shakera Selman’s introduction noticed Muneeba slice a brief ball to backward level. This, after she noticed a catch go down in addition to survive a run-out likelihood – each off the identical supply, a ball earlier than her dismissal.

Maroof then discovered an ally in younger Omaima Sohail, who survived some nervy moments to assist Pakistan see by the chase with minimal drama, an anomaly given the variety of shut finishes this event has seen.

It was the magic of Nida Dar , who picked up her career-best ODI figures earlier, that helped Pakistan maintain West Indies to 89 for 7 after a delay of over 5 hours on account of rain and moist outfield.

Deandra Dottin hit a flurry of fours within the first three overs, together with three in an over off Diana Baig, after Pakistan opted to bowl. But from the opposite finish, left-arm spinner Anam Amin , who got here into the XI for Ghulam Fatima, stored it tight by bowling a maiden within the last over of the four-over powerplay.

That caused a wicket for Pakistan as Hayley Matthews top-edged one to backward level off Fatima Sana in a bid to interrupt free. Captain Maroof stored the strain on by bowling Amin’s 4 overs at one go and bringing on one other left-arm spinner in Nashra Sandhu quickly after.

Dar struck together with her first ball to dismiss Dottin for 27 as West Indies’ scoring charge dropped additional on a floor aiding the spinners. Stafanie Taylor promoted herself as much as No. 3 however didn’t have the specified influence, ultimately falling for 18 off 31 to Sandhu, who delivered a wicket-maiden within the seventeenth over of the innings.

Apart from Dottin, Taylor and Fletcher, no different West Indies batter may get into double digits as Dar ran by the center order, selecting two wickets in two balls at one level. Offspinner Sohail additionally made inroads by getting one to spin previous Chedean Nation to bowl her.

Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne struck some helpful blows in direction of the tip, including an unbroken 26 off 23 balls for the eighth wicket. But it wasn’t sufficient for them to notch up a fourth win that would have smoothened their passage to the semi-finals.