Nida Dar helps Pakistan end 18-match World Cup losing streak
Claims career-best figures of 4 for 10 to limit West Indies to 89 for 7 in rain-hit sport
Pakistan Women 90 for two (Muneeba 37, Selman 1-15) beat West Indies Women 89 for 7 (Dottin 27, Dar 4-10) by eight wickets
20 overs per facet
Muneeba performed out a maiden off Hayley Matthews within the first over of the chase, however quickly acquired a measure of her, hitting the offspinner for back-to-back fours within the third over. She additionally labored the offspin of Anisa Mohammed behind sq. on the leg facet and ran nicely between the wickets to assist Pakistan get off to a constructive begin.
But Shakera Selman’s introduction noticed Muneeba slice a brief ball to backward level. This, after she noticed a catch go down in addition to survive a run-out likelihood – each off the identical supply, a ball earlier than her dismissal.
Maroof then discovered an ally in younger Omaima Sohail, who survived some nervy moments to assist Pakistan see by the chase with minimal drama, an anomaly given the variety of shut finishes this event has seen.
Dar struck together with her first ball to dismiss Dottin for 27 as West Indies’ scoring charge dropped additional on a floor aiding the spinners. Stafanie Taylor promoted herself as much as No. 3 however didn’t have the specified influence, ultimately falling for 18 off 31 to Sandhu, who delivered a wicket-maiden within the seventeenth over of the innings.
Apart from Dottin, Taylor and Fletcher, no different West Indies batter may get into double digits as Dar ran by the center order, selecting two wickets in two balls at one level. Offspinner Sohail additionally made inroads by getting one to spin previous Chedean Nation to bowl her.
Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne struck some helpful blows in direction of the tip, including an unbroken 26 off 23 balls for the eighth wicket. But it wasn’t sufficient for them to notch up a fourth win that would have smoothened their passage to the semi-finals.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo