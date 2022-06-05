Nigeria Church Attack: Gunmen Kill ‘Many’ Worshippers

resident Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “heinous killing of worshippers”.(File)

Lagos:

Gunmen with explosives entered a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria’s Ondo state on Sunday, killing “many” worshippers and wounding others, the federal government and police stated.

The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo city occurred in the course of the morning service in a uncommon assault within the southwest of Nigeria, the place jihadists and legal gangs function in different components of the nation.

No group claimed duty for the assault.

The motives and the variety of casualties weren’t instantly clear, however President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “heinous killing of worshippers”.

Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated in a press release it was a “vile and satanic attack” and appealed to the safety forces to trace down the assailants.

State police spokeswoman Ibukun Odunlami stated the gunmen attacked the church with explosives, leaving an undisclosed variety of worshippers lifeless.

“It’s still premature to say exactly how many people were killed. But many worshippers lost their lives while others were injured in the attack,” she informed AFP.

A witness, who gave his identify as Abayomi, informed AFP no less than 20 worshippers had died within the assault.

“I was passing through the area when I heard a loud explosion and gunshots inside the church,” he stated.

He stated he noticed no less than 5 gunmen on the church premises earlier than he ran away for security.

Gun and bomb assaults are uncommon in Ondo state, however Nigeria’s army is battling a 12-year-old jihadist insurgency within the northeast, kidnapping gangs within the northwest and separatist agitation within the southeast.

