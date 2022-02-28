Nigeria claims unfair treatment as African countries scramble to get citizens out of Ukraine | News24

People maintain placards throughout a protest towards Russia’s assault on Ukraine in entrance of Shinjuku station on February 26, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.

African nations are scrambling to assist residents trapped in Ukraine to flee the conflict-hit nation.

South Africa has reported a bunch of residents are caught on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Nigeria has alleged unfair therapy.

Nigeria, South Africa and different African governments scrambled on Monday to assist their residents escape the Russian invasion in Ukraine after stories of racist and unfair therapy of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, lots of them college students, are amongst lots of of 1000’s of individuals making an attempt to flee into Poland and different neighbours.

Nigeria on Monday urged border officers in Ukraine and elsewhere to deal with its residents equally.

“There have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border,” mentioned presidential advisor Garba Shehu in a press release.

Shehu referenced a video on social media the place a Nigerian mom with a younger child was filmed being bodily compelled to surrender her seat.

He mentioned there are additionally stories of Polish officers refusing Nigerian residents entry into Poland from Ukraine.

“It is paramount that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour,” mentioned Shehu.

“All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference.”

A gaggle of South Africans, principally college students, have been caught on the Ukrainian-Polish border, the nation’s overseas ministry spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, mentioned on Twitter.

The South African ambassador to Warsaw was on the web site making an attempt to get them via, in response to Monyela who on Sunday had mentioned Africans have been being “treated badly” on the Polish-Ukraine border.

‘Kept exterior’

Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria Joanna Tarnawska dismissed claims of unfair therapy.

“Everybody receives equal treatment. I can assure you that I have reports that already some Nigerian nationals have crossed the border into Poland,” she advised native media.

She mentioned Nigerians might keep for 15 days. Even invalid paperwork have been being accepted to cross the border and Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, she added.

Some Nigerians who made it throughout the borders described horrifying journeys at midnight to achieve traffic-packed frontiers the place they have been made to attend as officers gave precedence to Ukrainian girls and youngsters.

Stephanie Agekameh, a medical pupil now in Poland, mentioned officers on the Medyka border crossing have been responding first to Ukrainians.

“One of the officers came and told us it’s harder for us foreigners because they have to get in touch with our government in different countries,” she mentioned by textual content message.

Speaking from Korczowa in Poland, Nigerian managerial sciences pupil Agantem Moshe, mentioned Ukrainian police had pushed Africans out of the best way to make method for ladies and youngsters.

“From the Polish side it was smooth, they were professionals. In Ukraine, they kept us outside in the cold,” he mentioned.

The UN mentioned that greater than half 1,000,000 refugees from Ukraine had to this point crossed into neighbouring nations.

Nigeria’s embassy in Bucharest mentioned it had obtained 130 Nigerians from Ukraine. Another 74 have been accounted for in Budapest, the place 200 extra have been anticipated on Monday, the overseas ministry mentioned.

Another 52 had arrived in Warsaw with one other 23 being processed.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens,” Nigerian official Gabriel Aduda mentioned in a press release.

‘Priority to Ukrainians’

Ghana’s authorities mentioned it could meet with mother and father of scholars caught in Ukraine on Tuesday and despatched embassy officers to frame factors to assist.

DR Congo Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula mentioned on Twitter he would meet with the Polish ambassador to assist with the passage throughout the border of about 200 Congolese, principally college students.

Ivory Coast, which in response to state media has 500 nationals in Ukraine, mentioned it was additionally making preparations for his or her evacuation.

Kenya’s overseas affairs ministry mentioned final week round 200 Kenyans have been protected and accounted for however that some have been caught on the Polish border due to visa restrictions.

Nigerian accountant Lukmon Busari was relieved his son, a fourth-year medical pupil, was already out after ready for a day on the Polish border.

“Initially they didn’t allow them to move as they gave priority to Ukrainians, to women and children. Eventually they allowed them into Poland,” Busari advised AFP by phone.

“According to him, the Polish authorities did a marvellous job. He left on Thursday and got to the border on Thursday night, and he got into Poland on Friday.”

His son was presently resting in Poland earlier than coming residence.

“We are seeing how we can clear a flight for him to come back to Nigeria.”