Nigeria condemns reports of racism at Ukraine border | News24

Refugees from many various international locations – from Africa, Middle East and India – principally college students of Ukrainian universities are seen on the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the battle in Ukraine, in jap Poland on 27 February, 2022.

Nigeria has urged Ukraine and neighbouring international locations to deal with its residents equally amid mounting experiences of racial discrimination in opposition to Africans fleeing the Russian invasion.

Presidential advisor Garba Shehu stated is an announcement that Nigerians making an attempt to flee Ukraine have reportedly been denied entry into Poland.

Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria Joanna Tarnawska has dismissed claims of unfair therapy.

Nigeria on Monday urged border officers in Ukraine and neighbouring international locations to deal with its residents equally amid mounting experiences of racial discrimination in opposition to Africans fleeing the Russian invasion.

Nigerians, Ghananians and different Africans, a lot of them college students, have joined lots of of hundreds of individuals making an attempt to flee Ukraine throughout borders into Poland and different nations.

“There have been unfortunate reports of Ukrainian police and security personnel refusing to allow Nigerians to board buses and trains heading towards the Ukraine-Poland border,” stated presidential advisor Garba Shehu in an announcement.

Shehu added:

In one video broadly circulating on social media, a Nigerian mom along with her younger child was filmed being bodily compelled to surrender her seat to a different particular person.

He stated there are additionally separate experiences of Polish officers refusing Nigerian residents entry into Poland from Ukraine.

“Those in official positions in security and border management will in most cases be experiencing impossible expectations in a situation they never expected,” he stated.

“For that reason, it is paramount that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour.”

“Everybody receives equal treatment. I can assure you that I have reports that already some Nigerian nationals have crossed the border into Poland,” she instructed native media.

She stated Nigerians had 15 days to go away the nation or discover different preparations. Even invalid paperwork have been being accepted to cross the border and Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, she stated.

The Ukrainian embassy in Nigeria couldn’t instantly be reached for feedback.

The European Union on Sunday moved to coordinate administration of lots of of hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian assault.

Around 400 000 Ukrainians have crossed into the EU because the begin of the offensive on Thursday, in response to an AFP tally. Half of them entered Poland, its authorities stated.

