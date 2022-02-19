Nigeria fuel tanker blast kills 17 | News24

An explosion killed at the least 17 individuals on Friday in Nigeria’s southwestern Ogun state, after a automobile collided with a gas tanker on a busy freeway, emergency companies mentioned.

Crashes involving gas tankers are frequent in Nigeria the place roads might be poorly maintained and residents attempt to siphon off oil or petrol after such accidents.

“There was a clash between a vehicle and a fuel tanker and it caused an explosion,” Saheed Akiode, native coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency instructed AFP.

“We have 17 people now that have lost their lives,” mentioned Akiode, including the loss of life toll might rise, and that an unspecified quantity had been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred, he mentioned, on the Ishara bridge alongside the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a significant route into the nation’s greatest metropolis.

Fire companies and different companies had been on the bottom to revive regular visitors, Akiode mentioned.

Last June, 5 individuals died and 13 others had been injured in Lagos when a tanker exploded due to a fuel leakage.

In April, 12 individuals had been killed and dozens of homes burnt when a gas tanker overturned, spilled its contents and caught fireplace in central Nigeria’s Benue state.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, imports a lot of the gas it consumes and is presently experiencing a scarcity, inflicting lengthy queues at petrol stations.

The state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has blamed imports of adulterated petrol.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.