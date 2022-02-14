Nigeria hero ‘supercop’ wanted for part in cocaine smuggling cartel

Kyari was suspended final August following an FBI indictment linking him to confessed cash launderer Ramon Abbas, often known as Hushpuppi.

A spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) advised a press convention within the capital Abuja that they “strongly believe” that Kyari is a part of a world drug ring and was concerned in a 25kg cocaine deal.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions… in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor,” stated NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

He added that Kyari had didn’t honor the NDLEA’s summons. CNN has made a number of makes an attempt to achieve Kyari for touch upon the allegations.