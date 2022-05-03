Nigeria kidnappers ‘using human shields’

Armed gangs who kidnapped dozens of passengers in an assault on a practice in northern Nigeria are utilizing civilians as human shields, making it tough for the army to hold out a rescue mission, President Muhammadu Buhari says.

Nigeria’s state railway firm mentioned final month that 168 individuals had been lacking following the March 28 assault.

Local media final week confirmed a video of victims of the kidnap, together with a child not too long ago born to one of many kidnapped ladies.

Reuters couldn’t confirm the video’s authenticity.

Buhari mentioned the federal government, which has been criticised for not doing sufficient to rescue the passengers, was attempting to keep away from a “tragic outcome” in any rescue operation.

“They (the kidnappers) are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly,” he mentioned in a press release.

“It’s a delicate situation… Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success.”

Abductions have change into nearly a each day incidence in Nigeria, the place the armed gangs abduct individuals for ransom and conceal in forests.

The brutal nature of the assaults have elevated insecurity fears in a rustic additionally grappling with an insurgency within the northeast and rising criminality across the nation.