Nigeria: Nine dead after explosion in Kano | News24

Nine folks have been killed after a fuel cylinder explosion led to the collapse of a constructing near a preferred market in Nigeria’s northern state of Kano, the nationwide emergency service and witnesses mentioned.

The incident occurred on Tuesday within the Sabon Gari space of town, largely populated by individuals who moved to Kano from elsewhere.

Mustapha Habib Ahmed, head of the National Emergency Management Agency, mentioned a fuel cylinder in a welding store exploded, killing 9 folks. Emergency responders pulled our bodies from the rubble throughout a search and rescue operation.

At a close-by college, mother and father rushed to choose up their youngsters after listening to information of the blast, witnesses mentioned. There have been no reported accidents among the many college youngsters.

Kano, famend for hundreds of years as a centre for Islamic scholarship and a industrial hotspot in trans-Saharan commerce, is the capital of the eponymous Nigerian state within the northwest area of the nation.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.