Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate

Nigeria’s principal opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday elected former vp and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its candidate to contest subsequent yr’s presidential election to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will make means for a brand new chief when his two four-year phrases finish subsequent yr.

Abubakar, 75, misplaced to Buhari over the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged.

The PDP get together, which dominated Nigeria after the top of army rule in 1999, was ousted from energy by Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) get together in 2015. The opposition get together is in search of to return to governing Africa’s greatest economic system.

Vote counting began late on Saturday and Abubakar garnered 371 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state, who polled 237 votes.

