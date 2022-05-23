Nigeria: Police discover severed head of missing legislator | News24

Police in Nigeria have found the severed head of a state legislator who went lacking final week within the southeastern state of Anambra.

Okechukwu Okoye, a legislator within the Anambra state meeting, and his aide went lacking on 15 May.

His head was discovered per week later in a motor park within the Nnewi south native authorities space.

Police in Nigeria have found the severed head of a state legislator who went lacking final week within the southeastern state of Anambra, the place the federal government accuses separatists of finishing up a spate of killings and kidnappings.

The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has been main requires the secession of the area, the homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, from the remainder of Nigeria. Its chief Nnamdi Kanu is being charged with “terrorism” and treason by the federal authorities.

Okechukwu Okoye, a legislator within the Anambra state meeting, and his aide went lacking on 15 May. His head was discovered per week later in a motor park within the Nnewi south native authorities space, the state police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga stated.

Ikenga stated on Sunday:

The lawmaker was killed. His head was discovered alongside Nnobi highway. There is not any suspect in custody but.

The aide can also be believed to have been murdered too however there was no point out of discovering his physique.

Anambra state Governor Charles Soludo has put up a $24 000 reward for info on the killers.

IPOB has ordered folks within the southeast to “sit at home” on Mondays, a type of civil disobedience to point out solidarity with Kanu since final June when he was extradited from Kenya to be tried in Abuja.

The transfer has crippled small businesses and different financial actions and a few residents say they’ve been overwhelmed up for not obeying the orders.

The group has additionally been accused of masterminding kidnappings and killings in components of the area.

Earlier this month, gunmen killed and beheaded two troopers within the neighbouring Imo state. The authorities accused IPOB, which has denied the cost.

Last August, Amnesty International stated Nigerian safety forces had killed at the least 115 folks within the southeast within the first eight months of 2021 and arbitrarily arrested or tortured scores of others throughout investigations.

The authorities didn’t touch upon the report.

The violence within the southeast is one other layer of insecurity in Nigeria, the place kidnappings for ransom are frequent within the northwest and components of the Middle Belt area. Armed teams like Boko Haram and the Islamic West Africa Province are additionally lively within the northeast of the nation.

