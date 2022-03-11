Nigeria seizes smuggled opioid capsules in Lagos port | News24

Nigeria’s narcotics company has seized three million capsules of opioids on the principal seaport within the business metropolis of Lagos, a spokesperson mentioned on Friday.

The seizure got here a day after 8.6kg of hashish was impounded in one other operation within the metropolis.

The avenue worth of the medicine couldn’t be instantly decided.

The illicit medicine had been intercepted on the port throughout an inspection on 7 March, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesperson Femi Babafemi mentioned in a press release.

“The seizure of 3 000 000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol… followed a similar operation in which anti-narcotic officers of the agency also intercepted 8 613 kilogrammes of cannabis smuggled in from Ghana,” he mentioned.

READ | The cocaine trade is booming, and smugglers have their eyes on a new market

He mentioned the capsule consignment was mentioned to have originated from China and was falsely labelled as containing 271 packages of insulating fittings and industrial workplace printing machines.

But investigations revealed info on the invoice of laden and delivery paperwork was faux and the cargo got here from India.

He mentioned some suspects had been arrested over the unlawful shipments.

A senior Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, is presently going through expenses for drug trafficking and his alleged hyperlinks with a global drug cartel.