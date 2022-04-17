Nigerian air strikes kill 70 ISIS-linked terrorists

Nigeria’s air power mentioned Saturday that it had killed greater than 70 ISIS affiliated fighters within the north of the nation, on the border with Niger.

The assertion mentioned plane from each Nigeria and Niger had taken half within the operation.

The Lake Chad space the place Nigeria mentioned it launched the airstrikes is understood for internet hosting fighters of ISIS West Africa Province (ISWAP), an extremist group energetic since 2016.

With older rivals Boko Haram, the 2 factions have killed greater than 40,000 individuals prior to now decade and over two million persons are nonetheless displaced from their houses on account of ongoing violence.

“Missions over the suspected locations… conducted on 13 April 2022 specifically sighted large number of terrorists, a likely logistics camp,” Nigeria’s air power spokesman Edward Gabkwet mentioned.

As a end result, they carried out airstrikes on April 14 at Tumbun Rego and a close-by coaching camp, utilizing plane from each Nigeria and Niger, he added in an announcement.

“Over 70 ISWAP terrorists were either eliminated or severely injured,” he mentioned.

Nigeria usually scales up its offensive right now of the yr, earlier than the wet season begins.

Soldiers have been battling the insurgency for extra 12 years.

Since final yr, ISWAP has principally taken over from its rival Boko Haram, after its chief Abubakar Shekau died throughout inter-factional clashes.

Shekau had gained worldwide notoriety after kidnapping practically 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014.

Government troops are additionally battling closely armed gangs within the northwest and separatist tensions within the southeast.

