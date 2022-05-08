Nigerian airlines suspend flights over soaring fuel prices | Fin24

The value of gas has soared worldwide since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine in February and the West responded by slapping sanctions on Moscow.

Nigerian airways are to droop all flights from Monday over rising jet gas costs, an umbrella organisation of operators mentioned on Saturday.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria mentioned the worth of jet gas had jumped from 190 to 700 Nigerian naira per litre (from $0.45 to virtually $1.70 – $1/R16.07).

“No airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period,” the AON mentioned.

The group mentioned it might now value a buyer 120 000 naira ($289) for a one-hour flight, a sum unaffordable for Nigerians “already experiencing a lot of difficulties”.

The AON subsequently wished “to regrettably inform the general public that member airlines will discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday May 9, 2022 until further notice,” it mentioned.

The aviation ministry responded by urging airways to “consider the multiplier effect of shutting down operations, on Nigerians and global travellers”.

The Nigerian client safety company additionally implored “domestic airlines to consider the effect of the proposed shutdown on passengers and the magnitude of difficulties and hardship associated with such an action”.

It added it was “concerned with rising consumer feedback that airlines have continued to sell tickets beyond the date announced for the proposed service shutdown.”

Social media customers made enjoyable of the airways suggesting clients discover various technique of journey.

“Airlines in Nigeria will shut down their services to passengers from Monday,” one tweeted to greater than 110 000 followers.

“I hope you can trek from Lagos to Abuja?” they wrote, of the journey of greater than 700km by street between the nation’s largest metropolis and its capital – one which usually takes simply over an hour on an airplane.

“If you use the roads, I hope you have your ransom money?” they added, making gentle of abductions in different components of the oil-rich nation.

Nigeria produces 1.4 million barrels of crude a day, however it refines little. It depends virtually fully on gas imports, making the native market weak to disruptions.

The rising worth of gas has triggered extended energy blackouts in latest weeks.