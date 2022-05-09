Nigerian airlines suspend plans to ground local flights over cost of jet fuel

The Airline Operators of Nigeria has been below stress from the federal government, shopper safety our bodies and clients to shelve the deliberate shut down because it was introduced on Friday.

Airlines are complaining about paying for jet gasoline upfront in money at 700 naira ($1.69) per liter, a value that has greater than doubled this yr, partly on account of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising their working prices by round 95%.

Dollar shortages in Nigeria and a weaker native forex have worsened the woes for the sector, which additionally faces the country-wide challenges stemming from double-digit inflation, sluggish progress and mounting unemployment and insecurity.

The aviation ministry stated earlier on Sunday that native airways have confronted unfavorable international oil market dynamics however efforts are ongoing to discover a “lasting solution to the perplexing issue of aviation fuel availability and affordability”.