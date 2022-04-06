Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Charges towards Mubarak Bala are linked to feedback he posted on Facebook in April 2020 that have been crucial of Islam and which authorities in Kano thought of blasphemous and an insult to the faith, his lawyer mentioned.

When requested by Kano High Court Judge Farouk Lawan whether or not he had been coerced to enter a responsible plea to the 18 expenses, Bala mentioned he did so of his personal free will.

Bala, who heads the Humanist Association of Nigeria, was arrested at his dwelling within the northern Kaduna state two years in the past and was then moved to neighbouring Kano, a majority Muslim and conservative state.

The Humanist Association mentioned Tuesday that Mubarak’s responsible plea “was not part of the agreed legal strategy, and came as a surprise (to) his legal team.”