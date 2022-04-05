Nigerian creators make spoof video of Indian soap opera. Watch hilarious video

Indian cleaning soap operas are fashionable outdoors of the nation as effectively albeit for various causes as folks discover them actually humorous and excessive. Like this spoof video of an Indian cleaning soap opera made by Nigerian creators that can make you giggle out loud. The video was posted by the person paulscata on his Instagram account 5 days in the past and it’s got 2.20 lakh views up to now. The video is just too good to overlook.

In the video, the husband named Raju goes to work and he’s being seen off by his spouse Pragya and her sister Tanu. When Pragya goes upstairs, she begins to fall and screams which is seen by her sister Tanu. Tanu calls Raju on his telephone and he comes working in gradual movement to save lots of his spouse Pragya and it’s hilarious to observe.

“Zeeworld drama. The Great Fall. Pragya and Raju,” says the caption of the video together with laughing emojis.

Watch the video beneath:

“OMG. I wish I could literally express how hard I’m laughing at this right now,” commented an Instagram person. “Pragya was falling for 10 hours,” wrote one other together with laughing emojis. “You could have at least picked different name than Raju,” mentioned a 3rd.

The man who performs Pragya has over 98,000 followers on Instagram. The different actors that includes within the video are additionally tagged within the caption.

What do you concentrate on this hilarious spoof of an Indian cleaning soap opera?