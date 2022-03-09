Nigerian government discourages citizens from enlisting as fighters in Ukraine | News24

Soldiers arrive to strengthen one of many closing checkpoints earlier than the frontlines the place Ukrainian forces are battling invading Russian forces close to Brovary, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria says Nigerians have approached it to investigate about enlisting to combat towards Russia.

An estimated 16 000 folks from throughout the globe have proven curiosity in preventing towards Russia in Ukraine, says Ukraine’s minister of overseas affairs.

Nigeria says it has discouraged its residents from changing into mercenaries as a result of it abides by worldwide legislation.

A bunch of Nigerians have provided to combat in Ukraine after the nation known as on overseas volunteers to affix their combat towards the Russian invasion, however the Nigerian authorities is just not amused.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned in an announcement that regardless of Ukraine saying it did not enlist any Nigerians, fairly a quantity provided their providers.

“The Ukrainian Embassy refuted (sic) the allegations but confirmed that several Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia,” mentioned Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of overseas affairs, known as for an “International Legion of Territorial Defence”, arguing that “together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, too”.

Several days later, Kuleba posted a Facebook video wherein he claimed that 16 000 overseas fighters had been on their strategy to Ukraine, some from so far as Canada. This contains Canadian comic Anthony Walker, who calls himself a “Temporary Ukrainian” on his Twitter deal with @anthonycwalker.

For its half, Nigeria mentioned it didn’t assist mercenaries and suggested its residents to not be part of the warfare in Ukraine.

“As a responsible member of the international community, and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment in Nigeria of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere in the world,” mentioned Omayuli.

“The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility.”

During the United Nations (UN) General Assembly vote final week, Nigeria voted in favour of Ukraine, together with 28 different African international locations. Seventeen African international locations – together with South Africa – abstained, whereas eight had no vote recorded and solely Eritrea voted towards Ukraine.

