Nigerian student says he faced discrimination while fleeing Ukraine

Alexander Somto Orah, a 25-year-old Nigerian pupil, says he confronted discrimination when making an attempt to flee the battle in Ukraine.

“The first discrimination was in Kyiv,” he stated.

“They have been permitting solely girls and youngsters. I stated, ‘OK. That’s superb, however I do not see you taking the opposite African girls and the opposite Middle Eastern girls, they’re pregnant’.”

When Alexander finally made it to the Polish border by foot, he says initially he was turned away.

“A man in black came and told us, ‘Indians, Africans, and Middle Easterners should leave here and go to another border,’ which is the Romanian border,” he said.

“We told him that we could not do this thing again. We have been on the road for three days, and we cannot go back. I felt like maybe someone might die because there are some people fainting, and there was no blanket. So we were just covering ourselves with our clothes and anything we could find.”

He was in the long run admitted to Poland, however stated his expertise had taught him a lesson that he needs to share.

“The war made me realise that if there are human beings, there are some that are regarded differently from others,” he says. “I want other Africans to learn to speak up. That’s all.”