Nigeria’s Jonathan can contest presidential elections next year, court rules | News24

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan can run in subsequent 12 months’s presidential election, a court docket dominated on Friday, clearing doubts over his eligibility and paving the way in which for him to return to nationwide politics.

Jonathan, who was president from 2010 to 2015, has not but mentioned if he intends to contests the election. His spokesperson mentioned this month he wouldn’t search the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) celebration’s ticket though a bunch of supporters from northern Nigeria purchased nomination kinds for him.

However, some APC members introduced a case to disqualify Jonathan based mostly on time period limits which an individual can function president. A decide on Friday dominated that Jonathan can contest in 2023, his lawyer mentioned.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed a structure modification in 2018 searching for to bar vice-presidents from serving multiple full-term in occasion of succeeding a president by means of loss of life, impairment or ill-health, a hurdle which Jonathan needed to clear.

The court docket mentioned that the brand new modification was not binding on Jonathan.

The lawyer mentioned:

If the court docket had mentioned it was binding, Jonathan would have been deemed to have executed eight years in workplace and subsequently not certified to contest election as President of Nigeria.

Jonathan succeeded his boss, former president Umaru Yaradua, who died in workplace. He subsequently contested and received presidential elections beneath the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), now an opposition celebration.

Parties are but to select their candidates for subsequent 12 months’s election. Jonathan, who was defeated in 2015 by the APC’s candidate, has not mentioned beneath which celebration he intends to contest.

With Buhari as a result of step down subsequent 12 months after serving two full phrases, the race to succeed him is vast open with greater than 20 ruling celebration candidates registering to contest the first vote.

