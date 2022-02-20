Nigeria’s looted Benin bronzes returned, more than a century later
At a colourful ceremony to mark the return of a cockerel sculpture and head of an Oba or king, spokesman Charles Edosonmwan for the Oba palace in Benin City famous that a number of the bronzes had been saved as far-off as New Zealand, the United States and Japan.
One of the repatriated artifacts that had been looted from Nigeria over 125 years in the past by the British navy drive is positioned on a desk contained in the Oba of Benin palace. Credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP/Getty Images
The two artifacts had been handed over to the Nigerian High Commission in October by the University of Aberdeen and Cambridge University’s Jesus College however had but to be returned to their ancestral house.
“They are not just art but they are things that underline the significance of our spirituality,” Edosonmwan stated in an interview on the sidelines of a ceremony attended by conventional leaders.
The return is one other milestone within the years-long struggle by African nations to recuperate looted works, as quite a few European establishments are grappling with the cultural legacies of colonialism.
Some 90% of Africa’s cultural heritage is believed to be in Europe, French artwork historians estimate. Musée du quai Branly — Jacques-Chirac in Paris alone holds round 70,000 African objects and London’s British Museum tens of hundreds extra.