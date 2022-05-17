Nigeria’s treasury chief arrested over multibillion-rand fraud | Fin24

The head of Nigeria’s treasury has been arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and cash laundering price 80 billion naira (~R3.19 billion), the nationwide anti-graft company stated.

Ahmed Idris, Nigeria’s accountant-general, was arrested on Monday “after failing to honour invitations” to answer the allegations, it stated.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated Idris “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates”.

The proceeds had been invested by Idris in actual property within the capital Abuja and in his dwelling state of Kano in northern Nigeria, it stated in an announcement issued late Monday.

Idris has not commented on the accusations.

President Muhammadu Buhari got here to energy in 2015 on a pledge to finish endemic graft.

Under his watch, the EFCC has secured a string of high-profile convictions, together with ministers, state governors, senior public servants and outstanding political figures.

Last 12 months, the company stated it had recovered 750 million {dollars} (714 million euros) that had been plundered from the nation’s coffers.

The authorities has been accused of concentrating on the opposition in its anti-corruption drive, an allegation it denies.