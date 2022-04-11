Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo to seek ruling party ticket to run for president | News24

Nigerian vp Yemi Osinbajo will search the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) ticket to run for president subsequent February, he mentioned in a Twitter message on Monday, as he bids to succeed his boss Muhammadu Buhari in Africa’s high oil producer.

Political events in Nigeria ought to choose presidential candidates by 3 June. Official campaigning will start in September, in response to the nation’s electoral fee.

Without an incumbent on the poll paper as a result of Buhari is ready to step down after serving two four-year phrases, the 23 February race is anticipated to be a hotly contested affair.

“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” he mentioned, ending months of hypothesis.

Supporters tout Osinbajo as a secure pair of palms who would offer stability and pursue a extra liberal financial coverage, together with easing of foreign exchange guidelines. He has beforehand criticised the central financial institution for sustaining international foreign money controls.

