Night practice for Bathurst 12 Hour in May

For the primary time in its historical past, this 12 months’s Bathurst 12 Hour enduro at Mount Panorama will function an evening observe session following the occasion’s transfer from February to May.

To put together groups and drivers for darkish situations throughout the closing levels of the Sunday, May 15 race, an additional 40-minute observe session has been scheduled for the Friday.

The session will begin at 5.05pm with sundown anticipated round 5.12pm, making certain spectacular scenes as the sector blazes across the iconic 6.21km circuit illuminated solely by their headlights.

With as much as 90 minutes of the race anticipated to be held in darkish situations now it is being held in late autumn, the session will probably be very important expertise in keeping with Bathurst 12 Hour motorsport operations supervisor Paul Martin.

“The Friday evening session will be important to get people up to speed with running at night prior to the race start on Sunday morning,” Martin stated.

“Saturday will then build throughout the day with practice, qualifying and the Top-10 Shootout which is always a Bathurst highlight.”

The addition of the evening session on Friday means there’ll now be 4 observe periods on the opening day of the occasion with an extra two one-hour observe runs on Saturday earlier than qualifying.

Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen has already been confirmed as a competitor on this 12 months’s area, racing alongside Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate Broc Feeney in a Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes together with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Former Bathurst 1000 champion Nick Percat will probably be racing in an Audi with privateer Mark Rosser and S5000 Australian drivers’ champion Joey Mawson, with extra Supercars stars anticipated to be confirmed in coming days.