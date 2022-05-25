Nike leaves Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Nike didn’t renew

the franchise settlement with Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which

owns Russia’s largest single-brand chain of shops of Nike, says a

letter from IRG President Tikhon Smykov to the corporate’s workers,

in response to “Vedomosti”.

He explains this determination by the truth that Nike can not set up

deliveries of products to Russia “in the foreseeable future”. “As

stock is depleted, IRG shall be compelled to shut all of its

shops underneath this model,” writes Smykov.

IRG PR director Lyudmila Semushina confirmed that the availability of

Nike merchandise was suspended, and the products themselves have been briefly

provide. “In the present realities, we can not proceed to assist

the work of mono-brand shops and shall be compelled to shut them,”

she mentioned.

The non-renewal of the settlement with IRG as a complete might imply

Nike’s exit from the Russian market, Marina Malakhatko, director of

the Core.XP retail division, believes. In March 2022, the corporate

already said that it “can not assure the supply of products to

prospects in Russia.” İt stopped deliveries, the operation of the

Russian on-line retailer and supply to the area, and in addition

quickly closed all shops underneath direct management. From March to

May, the variety of Nike single-brand shops in Russia has already

dropped from 116 to 56, in response to the corporate’s official

web site. Of these, 19 are quickly closed.