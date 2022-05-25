Nike leaves Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Nike didn’t renew
the franchise settlement with Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which
owns Russia’s largest single-brand chain of shops of Nike, says a
letter from IRG President Tikhon Smykov to the corporate’s workers,
Trend stories
in response to “Vedomosti”.
He explains this determination by the truth that Nike can not set up
deliveries of products to Russia “in the foreseeable future”. “As
stock is depleted, IRG shall be compelled to shut all of its
shops underneath this model,” writes Smykov.
IRG PR director Lyudmila Semushina confirmed that the availability of
Nike merchandise was suspended, and the products themselves have been briefly
provide. “In the present realities, we can not proceed to assist
the work of mono-brand shops and shall be compelled to shut them,”
she mentioned.
The non-renewal of the settlement with IRG as a complete might imply
Nike’s exit from the Russian market, Marina Malakhatko, director of
the Core.XP retail division, believes. In March 2022, the corporate
already said that it “can not assure the supply of products to
prospects in Russia.” İt stopped deliveries, the operation of the
Russian on-line retailer and supply to the area, and in addition
quickly closed all shops underneath direct management. From March to
May, the variety of Nike single-brand shops in Russia has already
dropped from 116 to 56, in response to the corporate’s official
web site. Of these, 19 are quickly closed.