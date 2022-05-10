Nikita Tszyu feeling the family pressure

It’s among the many most well-known names in Australian boxing and Nikita Tszyu admits feeling the warmth carrying as he enters his second skilled struggle on Wednesday night time.

Tszyu takes on undefeated countryman Mason Smith in a six-round super-welterweight showdown on the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Billed because the co-main occasion alongside the “King of the Castle” heavyweight battle between Paul Gallen and Kris Terzievski, Tszyu’s tussle headlines the undercard as second-last struggle of the night time.

However it is promoted, the 27-year-old is aware of successful is non-negotiable at a venue the place his father Kostya and brother Tim are a mixed 9 from 9 throughout their distinguished careers.

Kostya is an ideal seven from seven in Newcastle, whereas Tim has additionally received each his fights within the metal metropolis.

No shock, then, that the youngest Tszyu cannot bear serious about dropping in so-called “Tszyu-castle”.

“There’s a lot on the line with this,” Nikita mentioned after Tuesday’s weigh-in.

“There’s the family name, the legacy behind it. So that pressure is keeping me sharp. It’s keeping me really motivated to perform at my absolute peak.”

Smith (5-0, 2KO) has been taunting his challenger for weeks, saying not solely is Tszyu taking an enormous threat combating him after seven years away from the ring whereas learning but additionally claiming he solely obtained the prospect by way of his well-known household identify.

Tszyu is not taking the bait on both entrance.

“There’s no denying it,” Tszyu instructed AAP.

“I can’t blame myself for it. I was born out of a ball sack, came out of a ball sack and I’m making the most of the opportunities that come with it.

“There’s loads to defend. There’s numerous honour that comes with it. I find it irresistible.

“You’ve got to take risks in life.”

Gallen (12-1-1, 7KO) has been taking dangers within the ring for years even earlier than hanging up his soccer boots.

Now the 41-year-old rugby league nice confesses to considering going out on prime if he can conquer Terzievski (10-1-1, 8KO) and seize the vacant Australian heavyweight title in addition to the Australasian strap his rival at the moment holds.

He cannot go on perpetually and says retirement from boxing is a risk after this struggle.

“I’m not going to say because I don’t know but there’s a chance, without a doubt,” Gallen mentioned.

“I’ve had a wonderful sporting career for a long time, put my body through a hell of a lot, my mind through a hell of a lot and my head.

“There comes a time in life the place you have to put your loved ones first, your well being first and it is fairly shut, to be sincere.”

In the opposite marquee bout on No Limit Boxing’s bumper eight-fight program, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Harry Garside faces Layton McFerran, additionally over 10 rounds, for the Australian light-weight title.