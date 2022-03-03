Nikita Tszyu vs Aaron Stahl live updates: Aussie star’s brutal KO victory

Australian boxer Liam Wilson has secured an exciting TKO victory over Filipino star Joe Noynay with a “left hook from hell”.

Nikita Tszyu will lastly step out of the shadow of his famous person brother and father tonight, making his skilled debut towards Aaron Stahl in Brisbane.

Thirty years after father Kostya Tszyu made his boxing debut in Australia, the 24-year-old Nikita will get his skilled boxing journey underway with a super-welterweight conflict at Nissan Arena.

“It’s just so exciting. It’s also a privilege. It was 30 years ago (when) Kostya made his pro debut here in Australia, and here we are sitting with his youngest boy Nikita,” supervisor Glen Jennings stated this week.

“It’s a bit of history here and everyone should embrace that. It’s very fortunate for the Australian boxing community to have that luxury three times over – to watch the Tszyu family perform.

Brother Tim, who earlier today revealed the official details of his US debut, told foxsports.com.au: “Nikita’s got really heavy hands, He’s got dad’s power – maybe even more in all honesty.

“I’ve been hit by a few people, but when I felt Nikita’s shots, I was like, ‘f*** man, he’s not even trying to punch hard, but it’s just heavy’.”

Meanwhile, Tim Tszyu’s US debut is lastly locked in for per week later than first deliberate as he seems to indicate the boxing world what he’s acquired.

Tszyu will face US Olympian Terrell Gausha on March 27 Australian time (March 26 US time) in Minneapolis as he seems to make a giant assertion on the world stage.

“He’s definitely the best fighter I (will) have fought … No risk no reward,” Tszyu stated in an announcement.

“I am not here to sit on my a***. I love challenges and I love tests.”

‘Decimated’: Aussie’s brutal ‘left hook from hell’

Australian boxer Liam Wilson has secured an exciting TKO victory over world No. 6 Joe Noynay to assert the WBO Asia Pacific tremendous featherweight title.

Wilson and Noynay confronted off in August final 12 months, with the latter clinching a fifth-round TKO win.

And on Thursday night, Wilson lastly acquired his redemption.

After flattening Noynay early within the second spherical, the 25-year-old delivered the telling blow with a vicious left hook that despatched his rival to the canvas.

Noynay lay immobile for a few seconds earlier than desperately returning to his ft, however the Filipino’s trainers waved off the combat earlier than he had an opportunity to protest.

“Liam Wilson has decimated Joe Noynay in Brisbane with the left hook from hell,” Fox Sports commentator Ben Damon cried.

“That is something else.

“We have seen one of the best knockouts in recent Australian boxing history.

“We cannot quite believe what we’ve seen.”

Noynay tipped the scales at 62.92kg on Wednesday, almost 4 kilograms over the super-featherweight restrict of 59kg, and never far off the super-lightweight most.

Despite some conjecture as as to if the combat ought to go forward, Wilson was adamant he needed the rematch.

“For eight months I’ve been thinking about this guy, more than my kids, and it was very draining,” Wilson stated after the triumph.

“I couldn’t wait to get in here tonight and get rid of him out of my life.”

Full combat card

Nikita Tszyu vs Aaron Stahl

Wade Ryan vs Dennis Hogan

Liam Wilson defeated Joe Noynay by way of TKO (R2)

Stevie Spark defeated River Diaz by way of (R6)

Danilo Creati defeated Cameron Hammond by way of unanimous choice (78-73, 79-71 x2)