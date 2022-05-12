Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl: Reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a child woman, state media reviews. While the couple is but to verify the information, media portals declare that the couple welcomed their bundle of pleasure early on Thursday morning. Nikitin Dheer and actress Kratika Sengar, who is thought for her position within the fashionable tv present ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ bought married in 2014. This their first youngster after seven years of marriage. “Nikitin is on a cloud and I don’t even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon,” Kritika informed a media portal.

As we watch for a affirmation by couple, this is wanting a cute photographs of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar from their maternity shoot.

In November 2021, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar had introduced their being pregnant. The couple had shared a photograph on social media saying they are going to be embracing parenthood quickly. “Dheer Junior coming this 2022,” Dheer, best-known for that includes films reminiscent of “Chennai Express” and “Shershaah”, posted on Instagram together with a photograph with Sengar.

On the work entrance, Nikitin was lately seen in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’ Rohit Shetty‘s ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Telugu crime drama thriller titled ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja.

The actor is popularly remembered as Thangabali from the 2013 movie ‘Chennai Express’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

He wasmost lately seen in ‘Raktanchal 2’. It is a 9-episodic political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and energy video games on the behest of its 4 essential protagonists – Ashish Vidyarthi, Kranti Prakash Jha and Mahie Gill moreover Dheer.

The present highlights how political equations are about to vary as these power-hungry adversaries set their eyes on turning into the brand new CM. Ramanand Rai, a senior politician, has highly effective competitors from Waseem Khan who was one of many large tender mafias of Purvanchal and has now entered lively politics, whereas Sarawasti Devi – a sole girl consultant of the state additionally needs to stake declare to the coveted CM chair.