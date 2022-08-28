Nimmo, Peterson lead Mets past Rockies for 17th shutout

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball because the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday evening for his or her third straight victory.

Starling Marte added an RBI double within the seventh for the Mets, who moved three video games forward of second-place Atlanta within the NL East when the Braves misplaced 6-5 in St. Louis.

New York (82-46) holds the second-best report within the majors and is 36 video games over .500 for the primary time since ending 100-60 in 1988.

“Good game for me personally,” Nimmo stated. “I’m glad I was able to contribute.”

Colorado has misplaced 10 of 13 and dropped to 18-42 away from Coors Field, the worst street report within the massive leagues.

After profitable Friday evening on Pete Alonso’s walk-off single, the Mets wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in opposition to Kyle Freeland (7-9). Nimmo despatched Freeland’s second pitch nicely over the right-center discipline wall to present New York an early lead. The 433-foot drive was Nimmo’s sixth profession leadoff homer, half of which have come in opposition to Colorado.

“If you start talking about the best leadoff hitters in baseball, his name has to be mentioned,” Mets supervisor Buck Showalter stated.

Nimmo doubled the lead one inning later. Freeland plunked Mark Canha to open the second — the seventeenth time the Mets’ outfielder has been hit by a pitch this season. New York batters have been hit a serious league-leading 87 occasions. Jeff McNeil labored a 10-pitch stroll and, two batters later, Nimmo once more related on Freeland’s second providing, driving it into proper discipline for an RBI double.

“A little too much Nimmo,” Rockies supervisor Bud Black stated.

The two-run lead was greater than sufficient for Peterson (7-3), who was making his second profession begin in opposition to his hometown Rockies. Peterson, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier than the sport, scattered 4 singles and struck out seven in his finest begin of the season.

“He stayed in attack mode,” Showalter stated. “He was the key to the game.”

The 26-year-old lefty set a profession excessive for wins and has fanned seven or extra batters in seven of his 16 begins this season. The Mets rank second within the majors with 1,207 strikeouts after recording 11 extra Saturday.

“I take a lot of pride when I am given the ball,” Peterson stated.

Three relievers mixed to finish New York’s league-leading seventeenth shutout. Adam Ottavino labored the ninth for his second save this season — each up to now three days in opposition to his former workforce.

New York has received 15 of its final 17 residence video games.

Freeland, who signed a five-year contract in April, allowed two runs on 4 hits over 5 innings. The 29-year-old left-hander walked one and hit two batters. He is tied for the foremost league lead with 15 hit batters.

“The Met hitters battled him,” Black stated. “They put the ball in play. They fought the change, they fought the slider, they fought the curve, they fought the fastball.”

SAY HEY SURPRISE

Before the sport, the Mets held their first Old-Timers’ Day since 1994. To conclude the ceremonial portion of the occasion, the workforce retired Hall of Famer Willie Mays’ No. 24. Mays performed 135 video games in two seasons with the Mets and hit his last 14 residence runs for the workforce earlier than retiring on the finish of the 1973 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Outfielders Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe got the evening off.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (left indirect) is scheduled to throw a simulated recreation Monday. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (left indirect) was activated from the 10-day injured checklist. He began and went 0 for 3.

UP NEXT

Mets ace Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA) pitches Sunday as New York tries for a four-game sweep. He is one win shy of changing into the third energetic pitcher with 200. RHP Germán Márquez (6-10, 5.22) begins for Colorado.