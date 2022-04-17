Nine arrested as Jerusalem tension simmers

Israeli riot police have confronted off with firework-hurling Palestinians within the alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City as a go to by Jews to a disputed non secular website stoked tensions in the course of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Violence on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which erupted on Friday, has raised fears a few slide again into deeper battle over the location, as Ramadan coincides with the Jewish pageant of Passover.

Christians additionally marked Easter in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Sunday’s confrontations had been much less violent than clashes earlier within the weekend, when greater than 150 Palestinians had been injured, however Israeli police mentioned a number of passengers on two buses had been frivolously wounded when stone-throwing Palestinians smashed the autos’ home windows.

Nine folks had been arrested, police mentioned.

Palestinians mentioned Israeli police had briefly restricted their entry to the compound – which can also be a vestige of historical Jewish temples – after daybreak prayers to allow a scheduled go to by Jews who toured the location on foot beneath guard.

Such guests are barred from praying or nearing Al-Aqsa – Islam’s third-holiest mosque – however Palestinians deem them a provocation.

The Old City lies in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 conflict and which Palestinians search to make the capital of a future state.

The Al-Aqsa compound sits on high of the Old City plateau of East Jerusalem, and is thought to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

“We saw two groups of them, we started to chant and the (Israeli) forces tried to detain me,” mentioned Abu Baker Shemi, a Muslim worshipper from Acre, a combined Jewish-Arab city in Israel.

Police mentioned they took measures to stop the disruption of the go to by “hundreds” of protesters, a few of them masked, who had been seen stockpiling rocks on the compound.

Muslim freedom of worship was being preserved, police mentioned.

Tensions over Jerusalem fanned an 11-day conflict final May between Israel and Hamas Islamist militants within the Gaza Strip that killed greater than 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 folks in Israel.

Hamas mentioned in an announcement “the continued attacks on worshippers will backfire on (Israel)”.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs within the Israeli-occupied West Bank, mentioned the occasions on the Al Aqsa compound had “unified” Palestinians.