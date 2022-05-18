Europe

Nine civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Donetsk region – governor

Prince Abraham
Russian forces killed 9 civilians in Donetsk, jap Ukraine on Monday (16 May), in response to the governor.

Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram that 9 individuals had been killed and 6 had been injured.

The report couldn’t be independently verified.

